BRIEF-Caterpillar creates division focused on advancing research, product development

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc

* Caterpillar officer retires; Company creates division focused on advancing research, product development and innovation capabilities

* Caterpillar Inc says Gwenne Henricks, currently Vice President with responsibility for Product Development & Global Technology division is retiring

* Company will form a single research, technology and product development division

* Manufacturing functions within ACSD will be led by current ACSD operations general manager Steve Ferguson

* Says organizational changes are effective September 1, 2016

* Current Advanced Component & System division Vice President Jean Savage will lead newly formed team of ACSD and PD> employees