a year ago
BRIEF-Ross Stores reports Q2 EPS $0.71
#Market News
August 18, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ross Stores reports Q2 EPS $0.71

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Ross Stores Inc

* Ross Stores reports second quarter earnings, issues second half 2016 guidance

* Q2 earnings per share $0.71

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $3.181 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.13 billion

* For Q3 ending October 29, 2016, we are forecasting a same store sales gain of 1 pct to 2 pct on top of a 3 pct increase in prior year

* Sees Q3 earnings per share of $0.52 to $0.55, compared to $0.53 in last year's Q3

* For Q4 ending January 28, 2017, we are also projecting same store sales to grow 1 pct to 2 pct versus a 4 pct increase last year

* Sees Q4 earnings per share expected to be $0.73 to $0.76, up from $0.66 in 2015 Q4

* Based on H1 results and second half guidance, fiscal 2016 earnings per share are now planned to increase 7 pct to 10 pct to $2.69 to $2.75

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
