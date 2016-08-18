FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Applied Materials reports Q3 earnings per share $0.46
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 18, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Applied Materials reports Q3 earnings per share $0.46

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Applied Materials Inc

* Applied materials announces record results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.46

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.50

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects "record" non-GAAP EPS in its Q4

* Says qtrly new orders were $3.66 billion, up 6 percent sequentially and up 26 percent year over year

* Says qtrly backlog of $4.95 billion was up 19 percent sequentially and up 60 percent year over year

* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.61 to $0.69

* In Q4 of fiscal 2016, Applied expects net sales to be up 15 percent to 19 percent sequentially

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.48, revenue view $2.87 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net sales $2,821 million versus $2,490 million

* Q3 revenue view $2.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.