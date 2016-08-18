BRIEF-Synovus Financial to buy Entaire Global Companies

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Synovus Financial Corp

* Synovus to acquire entaire global companies, inc.

* Under terms of agreement, synovus will acquire entaire for an up-front payment of $30 million in common stock and cash

* Synovus financial corp says deal projected immediate accretion to eps, roe, and roa, with minimal dilution to tangible book value per share

* Deal includes additional payments to entaire's stockholders over next three to five years based on entaire's earnings