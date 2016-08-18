BRIEF-Devry Education sees Q1 revenue up 1 to 2 pct

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Devry Education Group

* Announces fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2016 results

* Q4 revenue $471.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $461.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.65 excluding items

* Sees q1 revenue up 1 to 2 percent

* Q4 earnings per share $2.41 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q1 operating costs before special items are expected to increase less than a percent versus prior year

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.60, revenue view $461.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For full year, revenue is expected to be flat compared to prior year

* For full year earnings before special items to grow in mid-single digits as compared to prior year

* Full year capital spending is expected to be in $80 million range

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.38, revenue view $1.83 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

