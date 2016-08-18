FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Devry Education sees Q1 revenue up 1 to 2 pct
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 18, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Devry Education sees Q1 revenue up 1 to 2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Devry Education Group

* Announces fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2016 results

* Q4 revenue $471.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $461.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.65 excluding items

* Sees q1 revenue up 1 to 2 percent

* Q4 earnings per share $2.41 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 operating costs before special items are expected to increase less than a percent versus prior year

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.60, revenue view $461.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For full year, revenue is expected to be flat compared to prior year

* For full year earnings before special items to grow in mid-single digits as compared to prior year

* Full year capital spending is expected to be in $80 million range

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.38, revenue view $1.83 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $436.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.