BRIEF-Credit Acceptance says announces extension of revolving secured warehouse facility

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Credit Acceptance Corp

* Credit acceptance announces extension of revolving secured warehouse facility

* Extended date on which $100.0 million revolving secured warehouse facility will cease to revolve from sept 10, 2017 to august 18, 2019

* Maturity of facility was also extended from september 10, 2019 to august 18, 2021

* Interest rate on borrowings under facility has been increased from libor plus 160 basis points to libor plus 225 basis points