a year ago
BRIEF-Gap posts Q2 earnings per share of $0.31
August 18, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Gap posts Q2 earnings per share of $0.31

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Gap Inc

* Gap Inc reports second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.31

* Q2 sales $3.85 billion versus $3.9 billion

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.87 to $1.92 excluding items

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.37 to $1.47

* Q2 adjusted Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.60 excluding items

* Total inventory dollars were down about 3 percent at end of q2 of fiscal year 2016

* At end of Q3 of fiscal year 2016, company expects total inventory dollars to be down in low single digits year-over-year.

* For fiscal year 2016, company continues to expect capital spending to be approximately $525 million

* Continues to expect net closures of about 50 company-operated stores in fiscal year 2016

* Continues to expect square footage to be down about 2 percent for fiscal year 2016 when compared with fiscal year 2015.

* Excluding restructuring costs, company now expects its adjusted operating margin to be about 8.5 percent in fiscal year 2016

* FY earnings per share view $1.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Gap Inc CEO Peck says "remain unsatisfied with pace of improvement across the business"

* Foreign currency fluctuations negatively impacted earnings per share for Q2 of fiscal year 2016 by an estimated $0.05

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $3.78 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
