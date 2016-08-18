BRIEF-Nike, Apollo Global in partnership for apparel manufacturing

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management
* Affiliates of Apollo Global Management and Nike Inc announce strategic partnership for apparel manufacturing in the Americas
* Terms of agreements were not disclosed
* Investment is made by Apollo-managed special situations I fund
* For partnership, a new apparel supply chain company has acquired existing apparel suppliers in north and central America
* New supply chain company has acquired apparel manufacturer New Holland & embellishment, warehousing and logistics operator ArtFx