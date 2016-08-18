FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-CNinsure reports Q2 earnings per ADS of $0.08
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 18, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-CNinsure reports Q2 earnings per ADS of $0.08

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Cninsure Inc -

* CNinsure reports second quarter and first half 2016 unaudited financial results

* Q2 revenue RMB 850.9 million

* Basic and diluted net income per ADS were RMB0.53 (US$0.08) and RMB0.51 (US$0.08) for Q2 of 2016

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue up about 40 percent

* Total net revenues were RMB1,066.1 million (US$160.4 million) for Q2 of 2016, representing an increase of 58.6% from RMB672.1 million

* Qtrly interest income was RMB1.8 million (US$0.3 million) for Q2, representing a decrease of 88.9% from RMB16.5 million for corresponding period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.