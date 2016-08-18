BRIEF-A Schulman says Joseph Gingo named CEO

Aug 18 (Reuters) - A Schulman Inc

* Chairman Joseph Gingo has been named chief executive officer and president, effective immediately

* Bernard Rzepka, president and chief executive officer, have mutually agreed he will relinquish his officer role and directorship role

* Will undertake a comprehensive review of its business plan

* Intends to retain a leading advisory firm to assist in the review process