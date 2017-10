BRIEF-Dominion Diamond Corp reports Q2 sales $160 mln vs $209.7 mln

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Dominion Diamond Corp

* Dominion Diamond Corp reports fiscal 2017 second quarter sales, Ekati production results and update on office building sale

* Q2 sales $160 million versus $209.7 million

* During Q2 fiscal 2017, Ekati diamond mine recovered 0.9 million carats from 0.6 million tonnes of ore processed

* Has entered into a binding agreement to sell its downtown toronto office building for approximately $84.8 million canadian dollars

* Total carats sold were 1.3 million carats during the quarter