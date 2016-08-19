BRIEF-Zais Financial gives operational update related to flooding in Louisiana

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Zais Financial Corp

* Announces operational update related to flooding in louisiana

* Mortgage banking unit was executing business continuity plan in light of severe flooding which has occurred in Southern Louisiana

* GMFS remains fully operational; its systems fully functional and employees are reporting to work

* GMFS continues to close and sell loans, although at a reduced volume.

* GMFS anticipates that it will experience higher delinquencies and a decrease in servicing income while its impacted customers recover

* Do not expect flooding in Southern Louisiana to delay or affect our pending business combination with Sutherland Asset Management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: