a year ago
BRIEF-Zais Financial gives operational update related to flooding in Louisiana
#Market News
August 19, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Zais Financial gives operational update related to flooding in Louisiana

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Zais Financial Corp

* Announces operational update related to flooding in louisiana

* Mortgage banking unit was executing business continuity plan in light of severe flooding which has occurred in Southern Louisiana

* GMFS remains fully operational; its systems fully functional and employees are reporting to work

* GMFS continues to close and sell loans, although at a reduced volume.

* GMFS anticipates that it will experience higher delinquencies and a decrease in servicing income while its impacted customers recover

* Do not expect flooding in Southern Louisiana to delay or affect our pending business combination with Sutherland Asset Management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
