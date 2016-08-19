FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Deere Q3 earnings per share $1.55
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
#Market News
August 19, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Deere Q3 earnings per share $1.55

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Deere & Co

* Q3 earnings per share $1.55

* Announces third Quarter earnings of $489 million

* Q3 sales $6.724 billion versus I/B/E/S view $6.09 billion

* Full-year 2016 earnings forecast increased to $1.35 billion

* Agriculture & turf. Sales fell 11 percent for quarter

* Company equipment sales are projected to decrease about 10 percent for fiscal 2016

* Deere's worldwide sales of agriculture and turf equipment are forecast to decrease by about 8 percent for fiscal-year 2016

* Construction and forestry sales decreased 24 percent for quarter

* Deere's worldwide sales of construction and forestry equipment are forecast to be down about 18 percent for 2016

* "continuing to focus on ways to make our operations more efficient and achieve further structural cost reductions"

* Agriculture & turf full-year 2016 industry sales in eu28 are forecast to be flat to down 5 percent

* Industry sales of turf and utility equipment in U.S. And Canada are expected to be flat to up 5 percent for 2016

* In South America, industry sales of tractors and combines are projected to be down 15 percent to 20 percent

* In forestry, 2016 global industry sales are expected to be down 5 percent to 10 percent from last year's strong levels.

* Agriculture & turf Asian sales are projected to be flat to down slightly, due in part to weakness in China in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
