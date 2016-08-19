FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-JDA Announces $570 Million Equity Investment from Blackstone and New Mountain Capital
#Funds News
August 19, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-JDA Announces $570 Million Equity Investment from Blackstone and New Mountain Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - JDA Software Group

* JDA announces $570 million equity investment from Blackstone and New Mountain Capital

* JDA Software Group says new equity investment will have no cash interest costs for JDA and will be used to retire existing debt

* JDA Software Group says new equity investment will reduce JDA'S interest expense by $70 million per year.

* JDA Software Group says remaining debt will have no operating covenants and first maturity will not be until end of 2023

* JDA Software Group Says NMC will be investing in equity alongside blackstone, and will remain as company's majority shareholder post-investment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

