BRIEF-JDA Announces $570 Million Equity Investment from Blackstone and New Mountain Capital

Aug 19 (Reuters) - JDA Software Group

* JDA announces $570 million equity investment from Blackstone and New Mountain Capital

* JDA Software Group says new equity investment will have no cash interest costs for JDA and will be used to retire existing debt

* JDA Software Group says new equity investment will reduce JDA'S interest expense by $70 million per year.

* JDA Software Group says remaining debt will have no operating covenants and first maturity will not be until end of 2023

* JDA Software Group Says NMC will be investing in equity alongside blackstone, and will remain as company's majority shareholder post-investment