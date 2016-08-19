FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Jones Energy prices upsized public offering of Class A common stock and 8% Series A Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 19, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Jones Energy prices upsized public offering of Class A common stock and 8% Series A Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Jones Energy Inc

* Jones Energy, Inc. prices upsized public offering of 21,000,000 shares of Class A common stock and 1,600,000 shares of 8% Series A Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock

* Says has priced 21 million shares of its Class A common stock at $2.77 per share

* Offerings were upsized from offerings of 14 million shares of Class A common stock and 1 million shares of Convertible Preferred Stock

* Says expects to receive approximately $132.2 million in net proceeds from offerings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.