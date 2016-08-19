BRIEF-Jones Energy prices upsized public offering of Class A common stock and 8% Series A Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Jones Energy Inc

* Jones Energy, Inc. prices upsized public offering of 21,000,000 shares of Class A common stock and 1,600,000 shares of 8% Series A Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock

* Says has priced 21 million shares of its Class A common stock at $2.77 per share

* Offerings were upsized from offerings of 14 million shares of Class A common stock and 1 million shares of Convertible Preferred Stock

* Says expects to receive approximately $132.2 million in net proceeds from offerings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: