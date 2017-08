BRIEF-Absolute Q4 loss per share c$0.03

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Absolute Software Corp

* Q4 loss per share c$0.03

* Q4 revenue $22.0 million versus $23.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.01, revenue view $22.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects FY 2017 total revenue of $92.0 million to $94.6 million, representing 7 percent to 10 percent annual DDS segment revenue growth

* Expects FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA margins of 5 percent to 8 percent

* FY 2017 capital expenditures are expected to be between $3.9 million and $4.4 million

* FY2017 revenue view $92.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S