a year ago
BRIEF-Stein Mart Q2 earnings per share $0.06
August 19, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Stein Mart Q2 earnings per share $0.06

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Stein Mart Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.06

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales $319.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $324.6 million

* Q2 same store sales fell 1.4 percent

* Quarterly diluted earnings per share of $0.06

* Says updated its full year 2016 outlook

* Inventories were $280 million at end of Q2 of 2016 compared to $277 million at same time last year

* Stein Mart Inc says continue to expect that new stores will increase sales an estimated 4 percent above comparable store sales results for full year

* Now forecasting SG&A expenses for full year to be about $360 million compared to $370 million previously estimated

* Says expect 2016 gross profit rate to be 50 basis points higher than in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
