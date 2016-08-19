FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Viewray announces $13.75 million private placement
August 19, 2016 / 11:26 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Viewray announces $13.75 million private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Viewray Inc

* Viewray announces $13.75 million private placement

* Under terms of agreement,private placement consisted of 4.6 million units

* Financing is being led by certain of existing investors, including Orbimed Advisors, LLC; Xeraya Capital; and Kearny Venture Partners

* Proceeds from private placement to be used to support commercialization of Mridian System, for research and development related to continued product dvpt activities

* On track to submit for FDA clearance and CE mark for Mridian Linear Accelerator (linac) technology in second half of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

