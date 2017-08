Aug 21 (Reuters) - Zoetis Inc

* Zoetis announces appointment of Glenn David as executive vice president and chief financial officer

* Glenn david will succeed CFO paul herendeen, who has resigned effective august 18, 2016, to accept position of CFO at another public co