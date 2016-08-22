BRIEF-Valeant appoints Paul Herendeen as chief financial officer

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :

* Valeant pharmaceuticals appoints Paul S. Herendeen as executive vice president, finance and chief financial officer

* Herendeen will take over role of chief financial officer from Robert L. Rosiello effective immediately

* Prior to joining Valeant, Herendeen served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Zoetis Inc. For two years

* Rosiello will assume responsibility for corporate development and strategy and continues as evp and an executive committee member