a year ago
August 22, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Wowo posts Q2 loss of $0.0035/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Wowo Ltd:

* Wowo Limited reports second quarter 2016 unaudited financial results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.0035

* Q2 revenue $56.1 million

* Net loss attributable to company in Q2 of 2016 was $5.1 million

* Says active customer accounts reached 32,775 as of June 30, 2016

* Qtrly non-GAAP net loss attributable to company was $3.5 million

* Says b2b online platform recorded gross billing of RMB1,598 million (US$240 million) in Q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
