FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Pfizer to acquire Medivation for about $14 bln
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 22, 2016 / 10:56 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pfizer to acquire Medivation for about $14 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc

* Pfizer to acquire Medivation

* Medivation agrees to transaction valued at $81.50 per Medivation share in cash, for a total enterprise value of approximately $14 billion

* Deal for total enterprise value of about $14 billion

* Does not expect transaction to impact its current 2016 financial guidance.

* Says Pfizer expects to finance transaction with existing cash

* Proposed acquisition of medivation is expected to immediately accelerate revenue growth and drive overall earnings growth potential for Pfizer

* Deal expected to be immediately accretive to Pfizer's adjusted diluted EPS upon closing, about $0.05 accretive in first full year

* Unit of Pfizer will commence a cash tender offer to purchase all of outstanding shares of medivation common stock for $81.50 per share

* Says expects to complete acquisition in third or fourth-quarter 2016

* Pfizer's financial advisors for transaction were Guggenheim Securities and Centerview Partners

* J.P. Morgan Securities and Evercore served as Medivation's financial advisors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.