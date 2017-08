Aug 22 (Reuters) - CrossAmerica Partners:

* CrossAmerica Partners LP: owner of CrossAmerica Partners LP's general partner, CST Brands Inc, enters into merger agreement with Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

* Couche-Tard will, through its buy of CST, acquire CST's interest in CrossAmerica and associated incentive distribution rights Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: