a year ago
BRIEF-Office Depot announces retirement of CEO Roland Smith in 2017
#Market News
August 22, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Office Depot announces retirement of CEO Roland Smith in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Office Depot :

* Announces retirement of CEO Roland Smith in 2017 and executive reorganization to align with its three-year strategic plan

* Office Depot announces retirement of CEO Roland Smith in 2017 and executive reorganization to align with its three-year strategic plan

* It is expected Smith will remain chairman of board

* Smith will continue to serve as CEO until a successor is named, which is expected by end of Q1 2017

* Board of directors will evaluate, with assistance of an executive search firm, both internal and external candidates for CEO

* Reorganizing its executive committee to better align with three-year strategic plan unveiled by company earlier this month.

* Consolidating retail, contract, ecommerce and marketing operations

* Also named Rob Koch to newly-created position of executive vice president, business development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
