a year ago
BRIEF-Toscana Energy completes review of its credit facilities
#Market News
August 22, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Toscana Energy completes review of its credit facilities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Toscana Energy Income Corp :

* Toscana Energy completes review of its credit facilities

* Says currently has $39.5 million drawn on its credit facilities

* Expects to be reduced to approximately $27 million following completion of sale of its non-operated oil and natural gas assets

* Agreed to certain amendments to its credit facilities which have been reduced from $48 million to $43 million

* Next review of credit facilities scheduled to occur on October 1, 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
