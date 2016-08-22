FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Kenon provides update on tax claim relating to IC Power's distribution business
August 22, 2016 / 2:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kenon provides update on tax claim relating to IC Power's distribution business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Kenon Holdings Ltd

* Kenon provides update on tax claim relating to IC Power's distribution business Energuate

* Says Guatemalan Tax Administration has issued a claim against Energuate companies for back taxes for years 2011 and 2012

* Says amount claimed by SAT is approximately $17 million, excluding interest and penalties

* Says for years 2013 to 2015 companies are proceeding to pay amounts that would be owed to SAT

* Says total amount of $31 million for back taxes for the years 2013 to 2015

* Says total payments covering 2011 to 2015 are estimated to be in range of $65 to $72 million in aggregate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

