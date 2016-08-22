FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Capital Pro-Égaux announces patent license agreement with Glidewell
August 22, 2016 / 3:56 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Capital Pro-Égaux announces patent license agreement with Glidewell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Capital Pro-Égaux Inc :

* Capital Pro-Égaux Inc. (NEX: CPE.H) announces the conclusion of a license agreement with James R. Glidewell Dental Ceramics, Inc.

* terms of deal undisclosed for confidentiality reasons

* unit granted Glidewell non-exclusive worldwide license to make,sell, offer to sell and import in U.S. inventions covered by patents

* Deal includes non-exclusive worldwide license to import inventions covered by patents relating to Technobar,Technoguide Technologies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

