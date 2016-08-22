FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-First Mining Finance enters sales agreement with BRS Ventures for three Mexican silver assets
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 22, 2016 / 7:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-First Mining Finance enters sales agreement with BRS Ventures for three Mexican silver assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - First Mining Finance Corp:

* First Mining Finance enters into sales agreement with brs ventures for three Mexican silver assets

* First mining will sell its 100 pct interest in properties for a total of six million shares of BRS on a post-split basis

* First Mining will own 7.2 pct of issued and outstanding shares of BRS Ventures Ltd

* BRS is planning to change its name to Silver One Resources Inc

* Co to sell all shares of Minera Terra Plata S.A. De C.V. which owns Penasco Quemado, La Frazada and Pluton Properties in Mexico Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.