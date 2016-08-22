BRIEF-First Mining Finance enters sales agreement with BRS Ventures for three Mexican silver assets

Aug 22 (Reuters) - First Mining Finance Corp:

* First Mining Finance enters into sales agreement with brs ventures for three Mexican silver assets

* First mining will sell its 100 pct interest in properties for a total of six million shares of BRS on a post-split basis

* First Mining will own 7.2 pct of issued and outstanding shares of BRS Ventures Ltd

* BRS is planning to change its name to Silver One Resources Inc

* Co to sell all shares of Minera Terra Plata S.A. De C.V. which owns Penasco Quemado, La Frazada and Pluton Properties in Mexico