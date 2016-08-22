FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 22, 2016 / 8:10 PM / in a year

BRIEF-Premier Q4 adjusted non-GAAP EPS $0.36

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Premier Inc. Reports Fiscal 2016 Fourth

* Quarter and full-year results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.30

* Q4 revenue $301.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $300.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.36

* Sees FY capital expenditures of approximately $70 million

* Sees FY net revenue $1,451.0 - $1,515.0 million

* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap eps $1.71 - $1.82

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.80, revenue view $1.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

