BRIEF-Premier Q4 adjusted non-GAAP EPS $0.36

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Premier Inc. Reports Fiscal 2016 Fourth
* Quarter and full-year results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.30
* Q4 revenue $301.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $300.3 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.36
* Sees FY capital expenditures of approximately $70 million
* Sees FY net revenue $1,451.0 - $1,515.0 million
* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap eps $1.71 - $1.82
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.80, revenue view $1.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S