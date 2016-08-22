FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cosi board terminates RJ Dourney as chief executive officer
#Market News
August 22, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cosi board terminates RJ Dourney as chief executive officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Cosi Inc :

* Cosi, Inc. Announces leadership changes

* Board of directors has terminated RJ Dourney as chief executive officer & president, effective immediately

* Cosi Inc says chief financial officer, Miguel Rossy-Donovan, submitted his resignation effective september 23, 2016

* Patrick Bennett, a member of board of directors, will serve as interim chief executive & president

* Donovan submitted his resignation to accept position of CFO at another company

* Company and board of directors has begun search to replace its CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
