BRIEF-Crown castle announces pricing of senior notes offering

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Crown Castle International :

* Crown castle announces pricing of senior notes offering

* Priced previously announced public offering of 2.250% senior notes due 2021 in an aggregate principal amount of $700 million

* Notes will have interest rate of 2.250% per annum, will be issued at a price equal to 99.972% of face value to yield 2.256%

* To use net proceeds from offering to repay in full 2.381% senior secured notes due 2017 issued by CC Holdings GS V LLC