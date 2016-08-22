FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Peabody Energy reaches agreement with Illinois on financial assurances in support of coal mine restoration activities
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Energy and Environment
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 22, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Peabody Energy reaches agreement with Illinois on financial assurances in support of coal mine restoration activities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Peabody Energy Corp :

* Peabody energy reaches agreement with Illinois on financial assurances in support of coal mine restoration activities

* Has reached a superpriority settlement agreement with Illinois, a state in which Peabody has self-bonding obligations

* Agreement follows agreements with Wyoming, New Mexico and Indiana that were approved by bankruptcy court Aug. 17

* Superpriority agreements provide state authorities with ability to get cash in priority for co's performance before distribution to lender

* Motion for Illinois agreement is expected to be heard by court Sept. 15

* Illinois and three other states are entitled to a percentage of company's $200 million bonding accommodation facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.