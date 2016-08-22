BRIEF-Peabody Energy reaches agreement with Illinois on financial assurances in support of coal mine restoration activities

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Peabody Energy Corp :

* Peabody energy reaches agreement with Illinois on financial assurances in support of coal mine restoration activities

* Has reached a superpriority settlement agreement with Illinois, a state in which Peabody has self-bonding obligations

* Agreement follows agreements with Wyoming, New Mexico and Indiana that were approved by bankruptcy court Aug. 17

* Superpriority agreements provide state authorities with ability to get cash in priority for co's performance before distribution to lender

* Motion for Illinois agreement is expected to be heard by court Sept. 15

* Illinois and three other states are entitled to a percentage of company's $200 million bonding accommodation facility