Aug 22 (Reuters) - Questor Technology Inc :

* Questor Technology Inc reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 loss per share c$0.02

* Q2 revenue fell 60 percent to c$697,300

* Q2 revenue view C$2.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects demand for incinerator rentals will remain strong, increasing through 2016