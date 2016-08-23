BRIEF-Peak Resorts announces private placement of $20 mln of cumulative convertible preferred stock

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Peak Resorts Inc

* Announces private placement of $20 million of cumulative convertible preferred stock

* Agreed to sell Series A cumulative convertible preferred stock, warrants to buy common stock to Cap 1 LLC, family client of Summer Road LLC

* In conjunction with private offering, Summer Road to have right to nominate a person for election to Peak's board of directors

* Says believes investment will provide it with increased flexibility to meet short- and long-term liquidity

* Preferred stock convertible upon change of control, or after 9 months, into shares equal to number of shares to be converted times liquidation value divided by $6.29