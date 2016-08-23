FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 23, 2016 / 9:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Toll Brothers third-quarter earnings per share $0.61

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Toll Brothers Inc :

* Toll brothers reports FY 2016 3rd quarter and 9 month results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.61

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $1.27 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.25 billion

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up about 19 percent

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $4.96 billion to $5.27 billion

* In FY 2016's q4, we expect to deliver between 2,025 and 2,325 homes at an average price of between $815,000 and $835,000

* Expects to end FY 2016 with between 305 and 315 selling communities

* Q3 end backlog was $4.37 billion

* Says previous guidance on deliveries for full FY 2016 narrowed to between 5,900 and 6,200 homes at an average price of between $840,000 and $850,000 per home Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
