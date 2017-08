Aug 23 (Reuters) - China Online Education Group

* Announces second quarter 2016 results

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue RMB 116 million to RMB 121 million

* Q2 net revenues were $14.6 million

* Q2 net loss per ads was $3.31

* Non-Gaap basic and diluted net loss per ADS for q2 of 2016 was RMB 18.40 or US $2.77

