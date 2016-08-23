BRIEF-Sinovac posts Q2 loss of $0.17/share

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Sinovac Biotech Ltd:
* Sinovac reports unaudited second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 loss per share $0.17
* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.15 from continuing operations
* Q2 sales $1.4 million versus $18.5 million
* Will seek new commercial bank loans to finance commercialization of pipeline products
* "Expect that sales in our fiscal second half of year will be much stronger than first half"
