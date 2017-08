Aug 23 (Reuters) - Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd :

* Hanwha q cells reports second quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly earnings per fully diluted american depositary share were $0.92

* For full year 2016, company expects total module shipments of 4,800 to 5,000 MW

* Sees fy 2016 capital expenditures of approximately $180 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: