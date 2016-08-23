BRIEF-Yingli Green Energy reports Q2 adj. earnings $0.9/ADS

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd
* Yingli Green Energy reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 revenue RMB 2.524 billion versus RMB 2.351 billion
* Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd sees PV module shipments to be in estimated range of 300mw to 400mw for quarter ending September 30, 2016
* Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd sees gross margin in third quarter of 2016 to be in estimated range of 12.5 pct to 14 pct
* Qtrly earnings per ADS $0.60
* Qtrly total net revenue $379.8 million
* Qtrly adjusted income per ADS $0.9
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.35, revenue view $408.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total photovoltaic module shipments were 662.0mw, compared to 508.1mw in Q1 of 2016.
* Not reached any agreement with holders of medium-term notes
* Continues to discuss with different funding sources about alternative financing plans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: