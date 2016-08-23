FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Best Buy Co posts Q2 earnings $0.56/shr from continuing operations
August 23, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Best Buy Co posts Q2 earnings $0.56/shr from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc

* Reports better-than-expected second quarter results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.57 from continuing operations

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.56 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.43 to $0.47

* Qtrly enterprise revenue $8,533 million versus $8,528 million last year

* Sees Q3 enterprise revenue in range of $8.8 billion to $8.9 billion

* Best Buy Co Inc sees Q3 international revenue change of flat to down 5 percent

* Sees Q3 enterprise and domestic comparable sales of approximately 1 pct

* Qtrly enterprise comparable sales up 0.8 percent

* Beginning in January FY17, company will no longer issue an interim holiday press release

* Anticipate both enterprise and domestic comparable sales growth of approximately 1 pct in Q3

* Will no longer issue an interim holiday press release due to increasing significance of month of Jan to co's overall Q4 results

* Reaffirming expectation of approximately flat revenue for FY and raising our full year non-GAAP operating income outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

