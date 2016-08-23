FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Trina solar posts Q2 earnings per ADS $0.42
#Market News
August 23, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Trina solar posts Q2 earnings per ADS $0.42

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Trina Solar Ltd

* Trina Solar announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $961.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $866.6 million

* Expects to ship between 1.55 gw and 1.65 gw of pv module in Q3

* Reiterates its 2016 guidance of 6.30 gw to 6.55 gw, of which 220 mw to 260 mw will be shipped to company's downstream projects

* Reiterates its 2016 guidance of global solar power project connections at between 400 mw and 500 mw

* Qtrly earnings per ADS $0.42

* Qtrly gross margin was 18.3 pct, compared with 17.1 pct in Q1 of 2016

* Says module shipments during quarter increased on a sequential and year-over-year basis to 1.66 gw

* Qtrly total module shipments were 1,658.3 mw

* Deal to be acquired by an investor consortium is currently expected to close during Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
