a year ago
BRIEF-Seachange posts preliminary Q2 results
#Market News
August 23, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Seachange posts preliminary Q2 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Seachange International Inc

* Seachange announces preliminary second quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue about $18.3 million to $18.5 million

* Says anticipates ending Q2 of fiscal 2017 with total revenue of approximately $18.3 million to $18.5 million

* Says anticipates ending Q2 of fiscal 2017 with non-Gaap operating loss of approximately $0.19 to $0.23 per basic share

* Says revenue shortfall was due primarily to an increase in estimated time to complete active statements of work

* Says company's cash position as of July 31, 2016 was approximately $51 million, in line with prior expectations

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.11, revenue view $24.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

