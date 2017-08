Aug 23 (Reuters) - Brainsway Ltd :

* Brainsway reports consistent revenue growth for third quarter in a row and provides company updates

* Q2 net profit was $818,000 compared with a loss of $759,000 in Q2 2015

* Q2 revenues up by 90%, reaching $2.8 million, compared to Q2 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: