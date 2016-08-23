FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 23, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Perrigo - generic version of Suprep oral solution is indicated for treatment of cleansing of colon in preparation for colonoscopy in adults

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Perrigo Company Plc

* Perrigo announces tentative FDA approval for generic version of Suprep oral solution and confirms patent challenge for generic version of Mirvaso gel

* Was sued by Galderma Laboratories LP and Nestle Skin Health S.A. over Co's paragraph iv anda filing for generic version of Mirvaso topical gel

* Generic version of Suprep oral solution is indicated for treatment of cleansing of colon in preparation for colonoscopy in adults Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

