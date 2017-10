Aug 23 (Reuters) - Wallbridge Mining Co

* Wallbridge signs a heads of agreement for $2,500,000 loan

* William Day also intends to participate in Wallbridge’s prospectus offering in amount of up to about $450,000

* Wallbridge Mining Co Ltd says additionally, William Day agreed to participate in Wallbridge’s current financing efforts to a maximum of $1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: