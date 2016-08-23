BRIEF-Lannett Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.73

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Lannett Company Inc :

* Lannett announces record net sales for fiscal 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.73

* Q4 earnings per share $0.10

* Q4 sales $168.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $161.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lannett Company Inc Sees fiscal 2017 capital expenditures $55 million to $65 million

* Lannett Company Inc sees FY 2017 net sales to be between $690 million and $700 million

* Lannett company inc sees fiscal 2017 gaap gross margin percentage 50% to 51%

* Lannett Company Inc sees fiscal 2017 adjusted gross margin percentage 55% to 56%