a year ago
BRIEF-Lannett Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.73
#Market News
August 23, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lannett Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.73

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Lannett Company Inc :

* Lannett announces record net sales for fiscal 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.73

* Q4 earnings per share $0.10

* Q4 sales $168.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $161.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lannett Company Inc Sees fiscal 2017 capital expenditures $55 million to $65 million

* Lannett Company Inc sees FY 2017 net sales to be between $690 million and $700 million

* Lannett company inc sees fiscal 2017 gaap gross margin percentage 50% to 51%

* Lannett Company Inc sees fiscal 2017 adjusted gross margin percentage 55% to 56% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
