BRIEF-Santander Consumer USA Holdings provides update on form 10-Q filing

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc :

* Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. provides update on form 10 -Q filing

* Delaying filing of quarterly report on form 10-q for quarter ended June 30, 2016 beyond August 15, 2016

* Does not foresee material interruption to normal business activities related to delayed filing

* If outcome of pre-filing submission process consistent with proposed accounting treatment, expects to file form 10-q immediately

* In addition, accounting matters relate only to non-cash items in financial statements