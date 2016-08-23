FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Santander Consumer USA Holdings provides update on form 10-Q filing
#Market News
August 23, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Santander Consumer USA Holdings provides update on form 10-Q filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc :

* Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. provides update on form 10 -Q filing

* Delaying filing of quarterly report on form 10-q for quarter ended June 30, 2016 beyond August 15, 2016

* Does not foresee material interruption to normal business activities related to delayed filing

* If outcome of pre-filing submission process consistent with proposed accounting treatment, expects to file form 10-q immediately

* In addition, accounting matters relate only to non-cash items in financial statements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
