BRIEF-First Defiance Financial to buy Commercial Bancshares for transaction value of $63 mln

Aug 23 (Reuters) - First Defiance Financial Corp

* First Defiance Financial Corp and Commercial Bancshares Inc announce definitive merger agreement

* First Defiance will acquire Commercial in a transaction valued at $51.00 per share

* Acquisition will add $301 million in deposits and $298 million in loans

* Commercial common shareholders to receive 1.1808 shares of First Defiance common stock or cash in amount of $51.00 per share

* Transaction, after one-time costs, is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings

* Total consideration for Commercial's common shares outstanding will consist of 80% First Defiance stock and 20% cash

* Aggregate transaction value of $63.0 million

* Aggregate transaction value includes additional cash payment of about $1.5 million to cancel outstanding stock options Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: