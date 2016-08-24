FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Yintech posts Q2 earnings of RMB 3.38/share
August 24, 2016 / 10:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Yintech posts Q2 earnings of RMB 3.38/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd:

* Yintech reports second quarter 2016 unaudited financial results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share RMB 3.50

* Q2 earnings per share RMB 3.38

* Qtrly EPS per ads $3.38

* Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd says qtrly revenues RMB 507.4 billion versus RMB 350.0 billion

* Excluding contribution from gold master, customer trading volume will be in range of RMB560 billion to RMB620 billion in Q3

* Qtrly non-GAAP EPS per ADS $3.50

* Sees Q3 excluding contribution from gold master, revenues will be in range of RMB570 million to RMB620 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

