BRIEF-Yintech posts Q2 earnings of RMB 3.38/share

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd:

* Yintech reports second quarter 2016 unaudited financial results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share RMB 3.50

* Q2 earnings per share RMB 3.38

* Qtrly EPS per ads $3.38

* Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd says qtrly revenues RMB 507.4 billion versus RMB 350.0 billion

* Excluding contribution from gold master, customer trading volume will be in range of RMB560 billion to RMB620 billion in Q3

* Qtrly non-GAAP EPS per ADS $3.50

* Sees Q3 excluding contribution from gold master, revenues will be in range of RMB570 million to RMB620 million