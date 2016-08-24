FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Renesola reports qtrly earnings per ADS of $0.05
#Market News
August 24, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Renesola reports qtrly earnings per ADS of $0.05

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Renesola Ltd

* Renesola announces second quarter 2016 results

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $900 million to $1.1 billion

* Q2 revenue fell 4.1 percent to $250 million

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue about $200 million

* Qtrly gross margin was 16.5%, compared with 17.1% in Q1 2016 and 16.5% in Q2 2015

* Qtrly earnings per ADS were $0.05, compared to $0.06 in Q1 of 2016

* Company sold four utility-scale projects in United Kingdom in Q2 of 2016

* During Q2, total external module shipments were 282.4 MW, down 19.5% from Q1 of 2016

* Qtrly total wafer shipments were 423.3 MW, up 20.6% q/q

* Renesola Ltd sees q3 gross margin to be around 10%

* Q3 outlook reflects impact from high polysilicon prices combined with declining wafer prices

* Says lower FY revenue outlook reflects a slowdown in shipments and lower ASP

* Fy2016 revenue view $1.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
